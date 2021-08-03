CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has put St. Louis County’s new mask requirement on hold for at least two weeks. Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo on Tuesday sided with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in issuing a temporary restraining order of a mask mandate that was issued by St. Louis County health officials in July. The St. Louis County Council voted last week to rescind the mask order, but County Executive Sam Page insisted it was still in place. Ribaudo said in her ruling that the differing interpretations have left St. Louis County residents on their own in deciding whether to wear masks. She set a hearing on a preliminary injunction for Aug. 17.