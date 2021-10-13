COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Missouri’s requirement that a majority of the owners of companies that dispense, grow or manufacture marijuana must be state residents. U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week ordered a permanent injunction against the residency requirement. She had issued a temporary injunction against the rule in June. Missouri voters approved creation of a medical marijuana industry in the state in 2018. One of the regulations required that state-licensed marijuana cultivation plants, dispensaries and manufacturing facilities must be at least 51% owned by Missouri residents. The rule was challenged by a Pennsylvania-based investor, who argued it violated the U.S. Constitution.