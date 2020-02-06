St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A former Lyft driver charged with raping a woman will be allowed to return home on house arrest after a Judge reduces his bail.

Wednesday, Associate circuit Judge Michael Colona ruled that 54-year-old Larry Ward of St. Peters can post 10% of his $100,000 cash bail, but will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Ward is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman last June.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue in Downtown. He allegedly deactivated his Lyft tracking software, then raped 30-year-old Cristen Giangarra while she was intoxicated following a friend’s bachelorette party.

A rape kit concluded that Ward’s DNA was present.