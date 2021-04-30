ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has denied a defense request to return to a grand jury the case against a St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last year. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney filed a motion this month seeking to remand the case to the grand jury to determine if the couple should have been indicted in the first place. Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said that Circuit Judge David denied the motion on Friday and set trial for Nov. 1.