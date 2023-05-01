A Missouri judge has blocked a unique rule that would restrict access to gender-affirming health care to children and adults. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order Monday blocking Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rule on transgender health care until a lawsuit challenging it is resolved. The rule was supposed to take effect last Thursday, but lawyers for transgender Missourians and health care providers sued to block it. The rule would have required documentation of gender dysphoria for three years and therapy over at least 18 months before patients could access gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery. The attorney general says the rule is meant to protect children.