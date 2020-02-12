(AP) Joe Biden has brought his wounded presidential campaign to South Carolina, staking his hopes for a comeback on the loyalty of black voters after a dismal finish in the New Hampshire primary magnified his disappointing finish in Iowa. Biden says, “I know this is going to be the fight of my life.” But the former vice president is promising a vigorous comeback as the primary race moves beyond the overwhelmingly white opening states to Nevada, South Carolina and a Super Tuesday slate where African Americans and Latinos will hold considerable sway.