WASHINGTON (AP) — Signs of renewed activity are surfacing across the country as states gradually reopen economies and some businesses call a portion of their laid-off staffers back to work. Yet with millions more Americans seeking unemployment aid last week, the U.S. job market remains as bleak as it’s been in decades. Nearly 39 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the government said Thursday. And while the number of weekly applications has slowed for seven straight weeks, they remain immense by any historical standard.