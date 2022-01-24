ST. LOUIS – Gibson Jimerson scored a career-high 31 points, and Saint Louis outscored Massachusetts 53-31 in the second half in a 90-59 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over the Minutemen Sunday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena.



The Billikens improved to 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the A-10. UMass slipped to 8-10, 1-5.



Jimerson tied a Chaifetz Arena record by drilling a career-best seven 3-pointers (7-of-10), part of an 11-of-17 overall shooting effort. His seven treys and 11 total field goals are one shy of this season’s A-10 highs.



Jordan Nesbitt (7-of-10 FG) poured in 17 points and grabbed a career- and game-high 12 rebounds. Yuri Collins posted his fourth career double-double (all this season) with 10 points and a game-high 12 assists while adding a game-high three steals.



Collins moved into second place on the Billikens’ career assists chart with 432 helpers. He needs just five assists to break Josh Fisher’s Saint Louis record.



Saint Louis’ 55-35 rebounding advantage included 22 offensive boards – just one shy of its season high – that led to 25 second-chance points. The Billikens outscored the Minutemen 46-14 in the paint, their second-largest margin of the season, and committed just eight turnovers, their second fewest this year.



SLU took the lead for good, 6-4, on a Fred Thatch Jr. bucket with 15:27 left in the first half. The Billikens stretched the margin to seven points twice before the Minutemen closed to within a point, 22-21, with 6:35 remaining.



Leading 26-24 after UMass guard Noah Fernandes connected from the arc, Saint Louis finished the first half on an 11-4 run, including six points from Nesbitt, to take a 37-28 cushion into intermission.



After the teams traded baskets to begin the second half, the Bills pushed the margin into double digits for good, 41-30, with two Nesbitt free throws at the 18:14 mark.



A 13-0 spurt, including six points from Collins, put SLU in front 56-33 with 13:29 left, and UMass drew no closer than 21 the rest of the way.



The Billikens host George Washington Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest will televise the game.