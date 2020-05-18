New York, NY (AP) — Japan’s economy plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched business activity, while leaders in the U.S. and Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop. China, which reported just seven new cases on Monday, maintained tighter social distancing rules in parts of the northeastern province of Jilin after a cluster of cases of unknown origin turned up in the area. That came as governments worldwide and many U.S. states struggled with restarting economies battered by the pandemic. India reported its biggest single-day surge in cases, giving it the most in Asia.