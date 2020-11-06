MILAN (AP) — The center of Milan stood remarkably empty as luxury boutiques, jewelry shops and other non-essential businesses in Italy’s vibrant financial capital closed on the first day of a partial lockdown. Restrictions imposed in four Italian regions on Friday to stop the coronavirus’s resurgence allow a great deal more freedom than the nationwide near-total lockdown Italy was under for 10 weeks starting in March, but nonetheless brought recriminations from regional governments that feel unfairly targeted. Italy’s move echoes those in many parts of Europe, where infections are surging again, but governments have been reluctant to impose the kind of nationwide shutdowns they did in the spring because of the terrible economic damage they did.