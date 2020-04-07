Collinsville, IL (KTRS) The Illinois State Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Interstate 64.

It all began shortly before 9 P.M. Monday at milepost 3. That’s where troopers responded to a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 2 black men dead inside of a vehicle. It is not known where the shots originated from. Two westbound lanes of I-64 were temporarily shut down so that police could investigate.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.