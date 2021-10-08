ST. LOUIS (AP) — No details are being released to elected officials or the public about an internal investigation into a suburban St. Louis health official who made an obscene gesture at anti-mask protesters this summer. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Thursday through a spokesman that the administration considered the report about Dr. Faisal Khan, the county’s acting health director, a “personnel matter.” At issue is what led Khan to give protesters the middle finger after a contentious July 27 meeting. Khan accused several members of the audience of heckling him, making racist comments and “shoulder-bumping” him. But videos from the council chamber failed to corroborate Khan’s claim that he was shoulder-bumped.