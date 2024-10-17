MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kamala Harris is spending her week trying to shore up support in the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Her schedule reflects the Democratic nominee’s focus on her most likely path to victory over Republican candidate Donald Trump. Harris’ campaign says she’s not ceding ground in Sun Belt states like North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada even though most of her time is spent elsewhere. There’s only three weeks left for Harris and Trump to make their case to voters, and time is the most valuable resource for any candidate.