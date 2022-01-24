CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State’s offices _ including driver services facilities _ will resume in-person services in the coming days. In a news release, Secretary of State Jesse White says offices that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening their doors again. Those offices that operate on a Monday-Friday schedule will reopen on Monday and the offices that are on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will resume in-person services on Tuesday. The office says people who enter the the offices will required to wear masks and practice social distancing.