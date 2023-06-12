MIAMI (AP) — The federal charges against former President Donald Trump over classified documents have propelled the city of Miami to the center of a storyline that had been thought to be unfolding in Washington. Miami is the site of Trump’s first court appearance on Tuesday, a once-Democratic stronghold that has shifted rightward in recent years. Among Latinos in South Florida, some have even drawn comparisons between the former president’s prosecution and events abroad in which opposition leaders are arrested or prosecuted. Supporters are rallying people to show up in Miami to protest Trump’s prosecution.