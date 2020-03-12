Washington D.C. (AP) — House Democrats are pushing an economic assistance plan to confront the spread of coronavirus. It would include free testing nationwide and emergency funding to reimburse lost paychecks for those in self-quarantine, missing work or losing jobs. The ambitious package should breeze through the House on Thursday, but Senate Republicans are likely to seek changes. In a national address Wednesday night, President Donald Trump proposed his own measures to ease the economic cost of the pandemic. Trump also sharply restricted passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S., and the State Department cautioned Americans to reconsider travel abroad.