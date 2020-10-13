Highland, ILL (KTRS) A 35-year old Highland Illinois woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of felony fraud. Sarah Delshmitt faked breast cancer and genetic disorders to steal money from several organizations. According to court documents, beginning in October 2015 Delshmitt said she pretended to be diagnosed with muscular dystrophy to attend Camp Summit, a nonprofit camp in Texas that serves individuals with disabilities. The Camp also awarded Delshmitt over 25-hundred dollars. She admitted to posing as a breast cancer survivor to defraud the Young Survival Coalition, a New York-based nonprofit and to making false statements to fraudulently obtain a $45-hundred bicycle. Delshmitt faces up to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 on each charge.