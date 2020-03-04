(KTRS) Illinois State police are releasing the names of the three victims of Tuesday’s plane crash on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois. The pilot 22-year old Mitchell W. Janssen of Princeville, IL and passengers 33-year old Matthew R. Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin and 30 year old Kevin G. Chapman of Urbana, Illinois were all killed when the plane crashed shortly before 9 am on Tuesday. Officials with the NTSB and the FAA said the plane was a 2013 Cessna-172

Interstate 55 was closed for several hours. The airplane had departed Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.