CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials on Sunday reported 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 including 24 new deaths. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for the past week, as a percentage of total tests, is 3.5%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The department announced late Friday that Illinois is resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus vaccine, after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the vaccinations. The change came after scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.