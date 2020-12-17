The Illinois Department of Public Health will have several COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Southern Illinois for the remainder of the month. Anyone can be tested at the locations regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost and insurance is not required, but participants are encouraged to bring their insurance card if they have one. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. The specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. You can visit the department’s website at dph.illinois.gov/testing for the latest information.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Madison December 16 Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Rd.Troy 8am – 4pm December 20 Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville Rd.Wood River 8am – 4pm Massac December 19 Massac County Health Department 1230 Commercial park Rd.Metropolis 8am – 4pm Monroe December 18 Monroe County Health Department 901 Illinois Ave.Waterloo 8am – 4pm Perry December 18 Pinckneyville Community Hospital 5383 State Route 154Pinckneyville 8am – 4pm St. Clair December 16 Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center 6755 State St.East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 17 NorthEnd Missionary Baptist Church 463 N. 88thEast St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 17 House of Prayer to all Nations 5503. N. Park Dr.Washington Park 8am – 4pm December 19 Macedonia Baptist Church 1400 E. BroadwayEast St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 20 New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church 689 Scott Troy Rd.O’Fallon 8am – 4pm December 20 4601 State St. 4601 State St.East St. Louis Washington December 19 Washington County Fairgrounds 810 E. Holzhauer Dr.Nashville 8am – 4pm