The Illinois Department of Public Health will have several COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Southern Illinois for the remainder of the month. Anyone can be tested at the locations regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost and insurance is not required, but participants are encouraged to bring their insurance card if they have one. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. The specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. You can visit the department’s website at dph.illinois.gov/testing for the latest information.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Madison
|December 16
|Troy United Methodist Church
|407 Edwardsville Rd.Troy
|8am – 4pm
|December 20
|Madison County Health Department
|101 E. Edwardsville Rd.Wood River
|8am – 4pm
|Massac
|December 19
|Massac County Health Department
|1230 Commercial park Rd.Metropolis
|8am – 4pm
|Monroe
|December 18
|Monroe County Health Department
|901 Illinois Ave.Waterloo
|8am – 4pm
|Perry
|December 18
|Pinckneyville Community Hospital
|5383 State Route 154Pinckneyville
|8am – 4pm
|St. Clair
|December 16
|Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center
|6755 State St.East St. Louis
|8am – 4pm
|December 17
|NorthEnd Missionary Baptist Church
|463 N. 88thEast St. Louis
|8am – 4pm
|December 17
|House of Prayer to all Nations
|5503. N. Park Dr.Washington Park
|8am – 4pm
|December 19
|Macedonia Baptist Church
|1400 E. BroadwayEast St. Louis
|8am – 4pm
|December 20
|New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church
|689 Scott Troy Rd.O’Fallon
|8am – 4pm
|December 20
|4601 State St.
|4601 State St.East St. Louis
|Washington
|December 19
|Washington County Fairgrounds
|810 E. Holzhauer Dr.Nashville
|8am – 4pm