SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois. The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington. Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac. Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend vaccination clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.