CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has stepped up his public relations campaign to convince Illinois residents that an experimental coronavirus vaccine that could be authorized by the federal government this week will be safe to take. Pritzker and the state’s public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said the initial 109,000 doses of a vaccine could arrive in Illinois as soon as next week. Of particular concern is winning the trust of Black people who are skeptical about the government and the medical establishment. To ease those concerns, they brought to the briefing an elderly African American woman who took part in a vaccine trial and urged people to get vaccinated.