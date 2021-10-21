CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats are getting pushback on new congressional district boundaries they proposed last week — and not just from Republicans who stand to lose U.S. House seats under the plan. Democrats who contol state government and redistricting in Illinois are expected to approve new maps as soon as next week. While it’s possible Democrats will make changes to the draft they released on Friday, the maps are expected to maintain the party’s partisan advantage and eliminate at least one Republican-held district.