CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats have unveiled updated congressional maps that propose a second Latino-leaning Chicago-area district and could mean primary matchups for Democratic incumbents in the suburbs and Republican incumbents downstate. Democrats, who control state government and redistricting in Illinois, released the revised maps Saturday evening. The maps come weeks after their first draft of boundaries that were also aimed at giving Democratic candidates an advantage in elections over the next decade as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022. State lawmakers are scheduled to meet in Springfield in the coming days to approve the maps.