SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Wednesday was the sixth deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois, and there were more people in the hospital than at any time since May, officials reported.The numbers prompted the Illinois Department of Public Health to strongly urge residents for the next three weeks to stay home whenever possible and to eliminate nonessential travel.State public health officials reported 145 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That’s the highest since May 27. The 5,042 hospital patients is also a record mark, topping the number reached in late April, when officials feared they’d run out of beds.