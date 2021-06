CHICAGO (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is continuing to drop with the state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests remaining under 1%. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 298 new and confirmed cases on Sunday, along with 11 new deaths. At the same time, more than half of the state’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. Overall, Illinois has logged more than 1.3 million infections. The death toll from the coronavirus is 23,061.