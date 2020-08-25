St. Louis, MO (KTRS) MoDOT says that part of I-270 in north county will be closed this weekend.

Crews will close the highway in both directions starting at 9 P.M. Friday until 5 A.M. Monday to demolish the Washington / Elizabeth Bridge.

Westbound traffic will be forced to exit at Washington / Elizabeth, then proceed via Dunn road. Meanwhile, vehicles heading east will need to exit at New Florissant Road, then continue on Pershall.

If possible, you are encouraged to avoid the area. For more information, go to www.i270north.org.