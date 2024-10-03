WASHINGTON (AP) — The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene has brought climate change to the forefront of the presidential campaign. President Joe Biden has toured some of the areas hardest-hit by the storm this week as he and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to different parts of the Southeast. Trump was in Georgia on Monday and criticized the federal response. The storm and its aftermath have killed at least 180 people. Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz agreed on the need for a strong response. But Walz also linked the storm to climate change, saying it “roared onto the scene faster and stronger than anything we’ve seen.″