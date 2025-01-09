The Missouri Department of Transporation is asking the public to help in the fight against human trafficking.

Saturday is National Awareness Day for of Human Trafficking Prevention Month and according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline there were 249 trafficking cases in MO in 2023 involving 356 victims. Thats due in part to the fact that MO is a transportation hub for the central united states and places along the highways like rest stops, gas stations, and hotels are prime spots for the crime. MODOT has been training its employees on ways to identify human trafficking, and they’re now asking for the public’s help. If you suspect that someone is being forced into commercial sex, farm work, housework, or some other activity call the trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888, and if they’re in immediate danger call 911.More information on how to identify human trafficking can be found on MODOT’s website. Steve Potter, KTRS News.