Washington D.C. (AP) — Scientists can’t tell yet just how deadly the new respiratory virus that’s spreading the globe really is. Deepening the mystery, the fatality rate differs even from one part of China to another. In the outbreak’s epicenter in Wuhan, the World Health Organization put the death rate at 2% to 4%. But it’s less than 1% in the rest of China. One reason is that other parts of China had time to prepare while Wuhan’s health care system was quickly overwhelmed. Experts caution that as other countries struggle to contain clusters of cases, they may have a similar learning curve.