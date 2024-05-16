WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with an effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress hours. This comes after the White House blocked access to an audio recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with the special counsel who oversaw an investigation into his handling of classified documents. The House panel voted Thursday afternoon to advance the contempt maneuver. A similar vote is scheduled for later Thursday with the House oversight committee. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Biden of suppressing the tape because he’s afraid to have voters hear it during an election year. A transcript of the interview shows Biden struggling to recall some dates and occasionally confusing some details but having deep recall in other areas.