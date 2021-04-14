COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri colleges and universities would have free rein to increase student tuition under a bill advancing in the Legislature. The GOP-led House on Tuesday passed a bill that would remove state limits on how much state colleges can increase tuition. Currently, schools can raise tuition to compensate for any cuts in state aid from the previous year. Tuition hikes are capped at 5% plus inflation. Lawmakers are divided on removing those limits. Some argue that colleges are struggling to make ends meet and need to be able to increase tuition more. Others say the change would mean more student debt.