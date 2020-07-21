Hong Kong (AP) — Supporters of Hong Kong’s protest movement are adapting their methods since China imposed a feared national security law on the city. To make their voices heard without violating the law, protesters are amending their slogans and protest songs, and even holding up blank pieces of paper to express opposition to the limits on political expression. The security law bans a wide range of activities, with penalties of up to life imprisonment. The methods that Hong Kong protesters are using are reminiscent of the ways that Chinese internet users try to bypass online censors on the mainland.