ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman charged in a 2020 St. Louis homicide was herself killed in a shooting in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Tatyana Smiley was found shot to death Tuesday morning inside a building in the same block where she lived. Authorities say Smiley was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and other counts in the June 2020 shooting death of 72-year-old Charles Watkins. Investigators say Smiley shot Watkins, then set fire to his home using gasoline. Police say they’ve arrested a 50-year-old woman suspected of shooting Smiley.