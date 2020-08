St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a homicide in north city. St. Louis police say the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 Saturday afternoon. That’s when officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Lucille, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Harold Anderson suffering from multiple puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.