CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri homeowner who shot and killed an intruder will not be charged. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Thursday the shooting in Webster Groves was a case of the homeowner protecting his home and family. Police say 43-year-old Brian Vazquez was shot when he entered the home through a rear door early Aug. 13 and ignored the homeowner’s demand that he leave. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that friends of Vazquez thought he was lost and entered the home by mistake. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said investigators have not determined why Vazquez entered the house. The homeowner has not been identified.