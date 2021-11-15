NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of a 79-foot Norway spruce that will serve at Rockefeller Center as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. The 12-ton tree was trucked in Saturday morning from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland. It’s the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1. The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.