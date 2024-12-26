As the Holiday Season continues there are still numerous activities for family-fun in the region. The Sleigh Shed at STL Union Station continues its holiday activities thru next Tuesday with glittering holiday decor and musical performances. Monday is the last day at the Station for the Polar Express Train Ride which takes you on a magical journey to the North Pole. You can skate thru the weekend at the Steinburg Rink in Forest Park and the Loading Dock in Grafton, and there’s still time to enjoy holiday light displays at the MO Botanical Garden, Grants Farm, and the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. Events on NYE include fireworks and the wrap-up of Winterfest at Keiner Plaza and Live at Ballpark Village, where you’ll find dancing and live entertainment. And The MO Dept. Of Conservation is offering a program it says will help holiday revelers with their New Years resolutions to lose weight and get healthier with a series of hiking programs taking place at a number STL area trails beginning January 3rd.