There are all kinds of activities that kick-off on this upcoming four-day holiday weekend. Seasonal fun began Tuesday night, with a holiday celebration on Cherokee Street. Thursday morning the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held in downtown STL on Market Street, featuring marching bands, floats, and Santa Claus…. and there’s the Thanksgiving Day Holiday Flower and train show at the MO Botanical Garden. Santa and his reindeer will also be making an appearance Friday at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, and Friday is also opening day for both the German Christmas market in Belleville and the Wonderland lights display at Rock Spring Park in Alton. Don’t forget that you can catch a ride on the Polar Express train at Union Station and you have ice skating options at at both Keiner Plaza downtown and at the Loading Dock in Grafton. The holiday season has begun. Steve Potter, KTRS News.