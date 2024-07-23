Thursday is National Hire a Veteran Day. Transitioning from the military service can be challenging, and Hire A Veteran Day encourages employers to consider military vets, who they say can bring unique qualities to the workforce…such as honesty, integrity, and service before self. There are a number of events Thursday…in St.Louis, Republic Services will host a community workshop event at their facility on St.Charles Rock Road where vets can meet hiring managers, get advice on prepaing resumes,and apply for current and future job openings. The day will be celebrated in Jefferson City at the State Capitol where representatives from over 20 MO departments will showcase employment opportunities and help vets apply for state jobs. And the St.Charles County Veterans Museum is encouraging veterans to contact them to be part of it’s Oral History project. They say that every vet has a story, and they’d like to share it. Steve Potter, KTRS News.