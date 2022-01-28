WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a cat to their pet family. The cat’s name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the first lady says Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite treats, toys and plenty of room to sniff and explore. The first lady named Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy the president introduced just before Christmas. The Bidens have a second German shepherd, Major, who no longer lives at the White House.