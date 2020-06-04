OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Missouri’s top health official says no additional cases of the new coronavirus have been reported stemming from the crowded pool parties at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend. Camden County Health Department reported last week that a Boone County resident who had attended the parties tested positive for the virus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said Wednesday that no more cases have been uncovered since. Social media posts showed crowds of mostly young people without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines at pools along the central Missouri lake.