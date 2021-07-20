JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region is facing a third wave of COVID-19 unless residents get vaccinated and return to wearing masks in public spaces. Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC HealthCare’s chief clinical officer, said the next wave of the disease could exceed the death and serious illness experienced last winter. Dunagan said Tuesday that seven people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the St. Louis region, and 91 were admitted to intensive care units. On Monday, the state health department issued a hot spot advisory for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties in central Missouri. Officials believe the delta variant is moving eastward along Interstate 44 toward St. Louis.