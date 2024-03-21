As five St.Louis area health systems join forces to identify the regions most pressing health needs, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is stressing the importance of measles vaccines. An uptick in measles cases has emerged in several states, including Missouri. Nationally, the total number of cases, which can lead to brain damage and death, has already reached the level that occurred during the entire year of 2023. The MO Dept. Of Health recommends that parents now check their childs records to make sure they have recieved the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. Meanwhile in STL, BJC Health Care, Mercy, SSM Health, St.Lukes, and Shriners Childrens Hospitals have joined together to launch a on-line public survey with questions about health challenges, access to care, and socio-economic factors, including financial status. You have until May 10th to take the STL Metropolitan Community Health Needs Assessment. Steve Potter, KTRS News.