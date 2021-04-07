COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department has confirmed the first case of a new virus variant in the state. Health officials on Tuesday announced a Jackson County resident tested positive for a variant first identified in South Africa. The health department says there are also 35 active Missouri cases of a variant first identified in the U..K. Meanwhile, the University of Missouri is planning to have full-capacity, in-person classes and activities on the Columbia campus for the fall semester beginning in August. University President Mun Choi said the university had 13 active student cases as of Tuesday.