WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats branded Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a threat to Americans’ health care during the coronavirus pandemic Monday at the start of a fast-tracked hearing that Republicans are confident will end with Barrett’s confirmation to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day. In a competing effort to define the 48-year-old Barrett, who sat silent and wearing a face mask, Republican senators called President Donald Trump’s pick a thoughtful judge with impeccable credentials. Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.