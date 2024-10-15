DETROIT (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both making pushes to energize key constituencies that their allies worry might be slipping away. The vice president is looking to reach Black men, and the former president is focusing on women. Harris will appear Tuesday at a town hall-style event in Detroit hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, who is especially popular with Black males. Trump is attending a Fox News Channel town hall moderated by host Harris Faulkner and featuring an all-female audience in Georgia. It’s yet another sign that in a razor-tight race, each side is trying cut into the other’s margins of support.