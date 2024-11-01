MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kamala Harris says it was “disqualifying” for Donald Trump to say former Rep. Liz Cheney should have rifles “shooting at her” to see how she feels about sending troops to fight. Harris on Friday called Cheney “a true patriot” and said Trump “has increased his violent rhetoric.” Cheney says Trump is a “cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.” Trump made the comment at an event late Thursday in Arizona with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Harris has campaigned extensively with Cheney while Trump has attacked the former Wyoming congresswoman over the Iraq war and foreign military interventions.