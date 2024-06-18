WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the U.S. It comes after the Democratic president’s own aggressive immigration crackdown at the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers. The White House says the Biden administration will allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship. Senior administration officials say the move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants. Biden will speak about his plans Tuesday at the White House.