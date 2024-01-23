MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she has no intention of dropping out after the New Hampshire primary. However, Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory, which would secure a sweep of the first two GOP primary races and make a November rematch with President Joe Biden likelier than ever. But Haley says as she campaigns Tuesday that she plans to stick around for her home-state South Carolina primary next month. Trump answers that he doesn’t care what Haley chooses because he believes voters will nominate him anyway. Haley has dedicated time and money to New Hampshire, hoping to appeal to its independent-minded voters. Trump has concentrated on winning decisively enough to effectively end the competitive phase of the primary.